AEye (LIDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect AEye to post earnings of ($0.1850) per share and revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 16, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

AEye Price Performance

Shares of LIDR opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.98. AEye has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $6.44.

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Institutional Trading of AEye

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIDR. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AEye during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEye in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AEye by 685.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,573,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,334 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AEye during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AEye by 289.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AEye in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AEye currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

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About AEye

(Get Free Report)

AEye, Inc is a technology company specializing in adaptive LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) systems designed to support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles and other sensing applications. Through its intelligent detection and ranging (iDAR) platform, AEye integrates high-performance sensors with real-time data processing software to deliver customizable sensing ‘pipelines’ that prioritize relevant objects and environmental features. This approach enables longer detection ranges, higher resolution imagery and dynamic field-of-view adjustment, making AEye’s offerings well suited for complex driving environments and safety-critical scenarios.

The company’s core product suite centers on solid-state and hybrid LiDAR sensors that can be configured for a variety of end uses, including passenger vehicles, commercial trucks, robotics, mapping and defense.

Further Reading

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