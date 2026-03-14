Gyre Therapeutics (GYRE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $36.3030 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

GYRE opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. Gyre Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.76 and a beta of 1.97.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gyre Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 84.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Gyre Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Gyre Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing small-molecule therapies that target lipid biology to treat a range of metabolic, inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s proprietary platform combines lipidomic profiling with drug discovery tools to identify compounds that selectively modulate membrane lipid composition and restore normal protein function in disease-relevant cells.

Gyre’s preclinical pipeline includes programs in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), Alzheimer’s disease and autoimmune conditions, reflecting its strategy of applying a unified lipid-targeted approach across multiple therapeutic areas.

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