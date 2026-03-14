Phoenix Group (PNXGF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its results before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect Phoenix Group to post earnings of $0.3664 per share for the quarter.
Phoenix Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on PNXGF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phoenix Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Phoenix Group Company Profile
Phoenix Group Holdings plc is a leading UK-based consolidator of closed life insurance and pension funds. The company specialises in acquiring and managing legacy policies from a range of sellers, including insurers, banks and other financial institutions. By bringing together dispersed portfolios under a single operational platform, Phoenix Group aims to optimise capital efficiency and deliver cost-effective administration for policyholders.
The group’s core services include the management of life assurance, annuity and pension policies, alongside tailored solutions for individual and corporate clients.
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