Phoenix Group (PNXGF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its results before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect Phoenix Group to post earnings of $0.3664 per share for the quarter.

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PNXGF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phoenix Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc is a leading UK-based consolidator of closed life insurance and pension funds. The company specialises in acquiring and managing legacy policies from a range of sellers, including insurers, banks and other financial institutions. By bringing together dispersed portfolios under a single operational platform, Phoenix Group aims to optimise capital efficiency and deliver cost-effective administration for policyholders.

The group’s core services include the management of life assurance, annuity and pension policies, alongside tailored solutions for individual and corporate clients.

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