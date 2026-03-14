CEPS’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 17th (NASDAQ:CEPS)

CEPS’s (NASDAQ:CEPS – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 17th. CEPS had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised CEPS to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th.

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CEPS Stock Up 0.0%

Insider Transactions at CEPS

Shares of CEPS stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. CEPS has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

In other CEPS news, major shareholder Cantor Ep Holdings Vi, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,000. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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