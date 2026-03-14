SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 464,240 shares, a growth of 149.3% from the February 12th total of 186,218 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

SHIMAMURA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SHAOF opened at C$21.49 on Friday. SHIMAMURA has a one year low of C$64.47 and a one year high of C$67.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$46.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.34.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SHIMAMURA to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

SHIMAMURA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shimamura Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based retail company specializing in affordable apparel and household goods. Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, the company has grown into one of the country’s leading discount fashion retailers. Shimamura’s shares are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Receipts trade over-the-counter under the symbol SHAOF.

The company operates an extensive network of more than 2,000 stores across Japan, offering a wide range of clothing for men, women and children, as well as shoes, accessories and home textiles.

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