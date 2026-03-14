Insider Buying: Rotork (LON:ROR) Insider Acquires £149.93 in Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) insider Kiet Huynh acquired 47 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 319 per share, with a total value of £149.93.

Kiet Huynh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rotork alerts:

On Tuesday, February 10th, Kiet Huynh bought 40 shares of Rotork stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 371 per share, for a total transaction of £148.40.

Rotork Stock Performance

LON ROR opened at GBX 316.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 357.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 344.34. The stock has a market cap of £2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Rotork plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 266.80 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 393.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Rotork ( LON:ROR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 17 EPS for the quarter. Rotork had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 14.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rotork plc will post 16.4574899 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rotork declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Panmure Gordon lifted their price target on Rotork from GBX 360 to GBX 370 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Rotork from GBX 430 to GBX 420 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 420 to GBX 390 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 396.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rotork

Rotork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety. Rotork employs about 3,200 people, has manufacturing facilities in more than 17 locations and serves 170 countries through a global service network. Its shares have a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: ROR) and are a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.