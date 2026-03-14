Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Update

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,442 shares, an increase of 143.9% from the February 12th total of 4,282 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,270 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,270 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from $6.40 to $12.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Trading Down 2.7%

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.95 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA. is a Peru?based cement and construction materials company engaged in the production, distribution and sale of cement and related products. The company’s core activities include manufacturing ordinary portland cement, hydrated lime and other industrial minerals. It serves the building and infrastructure sectors, offering tailored solutions for public works, residential and commercial construction projects.

Founded in 1949 in the coastal city of Pacasmayo, the company has grown into one of Peru’s leading cement producers.

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