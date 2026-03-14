WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 24,571 shares, an increase of 146.3% from the February 12th total of 9,976 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,885 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,885 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGRS. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 24.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth $436,000.

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WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:DGRS opened at $52.14 on Friday. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $40.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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