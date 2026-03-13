Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Susan Bobulsky Sells 41,338 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) insider Susan Bobulsky sold 41,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $544,421.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 427,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,796.75. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of ADPT stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $13.17. 3,902,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,300. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 2.19.

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Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 21.48%.The company had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $65,942,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,387,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,635 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,971,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 544.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,441,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,282 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ADPT. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

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About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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