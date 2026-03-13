Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) EVP Sells $2,756,468.40 in Stock

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 33,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1%

DNTH stock traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $77.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,013. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $88.02.

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Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 7,973.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Dianthus Therapeutics News

Positive Sentiment: Company news: management announced an early Phase?3 “go” decision and an upsized capital raise that sparked the recent rally; market reaction was enthusiastic because the program advancement de?risked the story while the raise funds development and operations. Dianthus Therapeutics (DNTH) Is Up 30.8% After Upsized Raise And Early Phase 3 “Go” Decision

Company news: management announced an early Phase?3 “go” decision and an upsized capital raise that sparked the recent rally; market reaction was enthusiastic because the program advancement de?risked the story while the raise funds development and operations. Positive Sentiment: Financing closed: Dianthus completed an upsized underwritten offering that generated roughly $719M of gross proceeds (including full exercise of the underwriters’ option), strengthening the company’s cash runway for clinical work. This is a clear near?term liquidity positive for investors. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of its Upsized $719 Million Underwritten Public Offering…

Financing closed: Dianthus completed an upsized underwritten offering that generated roughly $719M of gross proceeds (including full exercise of the underwriters’ option), strengthening the company’s cash runway for clinical work. This is a clear near?term liquidity positive for investors. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades: multiple firms (Raymond James, Wedbush, Robert W. Baird) issued bullish notes or raised their stance, which helped lift sentiment and trading activity. Upgrades add distribution and can attract momentum buyers. Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James Financial

Analyst upgrades: multiple firms (Raymond James, Wedbush, Robert W. Baird) issued bullish notes or raised their stance, which helped lift sentiment and trading activity. Upgrades add distribution and can attract momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: Trading flow: the stock saw a large volume increase after analyst coverage/bullish headlines, indicating active repositioning by investors around the financing and clinical update. Higher volume can amplify price moves in either direction. Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Trading flow: the stock saw a large volume increase after analyst coverage/bullish headlines, indicating active repositioning by investors around the financing and clinical update. Higher volume can amplify price moves in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest note: the most recent short?interest data reported an anomalous zero?share figure and essentially a 0.0 days?to?cover metric — likely a reporting quirk rather than a meaningful signal; treat with caution.

Short-interest note: the most recent short?interest data reported an anomalous zero?share figure and essentially a 0.0 days?to?cover metric — likely a reporting quirk rather than a meaningful signal; treat with caution. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/model risk: HC Wainwright lowered near?term and FY2026–FY2028 EPS forecasts substantially even while keeping a Buy rating and a high target; the cuts highlight expected cash burn and timing risk, which can pressure near?term sentiment and invite profit?taking.

Analyst/model risk: HC Wainwright lowered near?term and FY2026–FY2028 EPS forecasts substantially even while keeping a Buy rating and a high target; the cuts highlight expected cash burn and timing risk, which can pressure near?term sentiment and invite profit?taking. Negative Sentiment: Operational/financial backdrop: recent quarterly results included an EPS miss and very negative margins/returns, reminding investors that Dianthus remains a pre?profit, high?burn biotech—so upside is dependent on clinical progress and successful use of the new capital.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Dianthus Therapeutics this week:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 131.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Dianthus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dianthus Therapeutics

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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