Short Interest in NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI) Decreases By 40.7%

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,393 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the February 12th total of 2,348 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,643 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,643 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.8%

NEWTI traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $25.09. 125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,385. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $25.82.

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NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Company Profile

The NewtekOne, Inc 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 are senior unsecured debt obligations issued by NewtekOne, Inc (NASDAQ:NEWTI). The notes bear a fixed annual interest rate of 8.00%, payable semi-annually, and mature in 2028. As senior unsecured obligations, they rank pari passu with all other existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness of NewtekOne, Inc and rank ahead of any subordinated debt in the company’s capital structure.

NewtekOne, Inc is the holding company for Newtek, a publicly traded business development company that provides a diversified suite of financial and business services to small and medium-sized enterprises across the United States.

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