John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.09 and traded as high as $13.33. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $13.2750, with a volume of 82,083 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.0%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

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John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 43.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 36.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 229,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 57,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS increased its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 48,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) is a publicly traded, closed-end management investment company designed to deliver high current income and potential capital growth. The fund’s core strategy centers on dividend-paying and income-producing securities, combining equity and fixed-income instruments to achieve a balanced risk-return profile.

Managed by John Hancock Investment Management (US) LLC, a subsidiary of Manulife Financial Corporation, the fund primarily allocates assets to dividend-paying common stocks and preferred stocks of U.S.

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