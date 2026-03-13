John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.09 and traded as high as $13.33. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $13.2750, with a volume of 82,083 shares trading hands.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.0%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
The John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) is a publicly traded, closed-end management investment company designed to deliver high current income and potential capital growth. The fund’s core strategy centers on dividend-paying and income-producing securities, combining equity and fixed-income instruments to achieve a balanced risk-return profile.
Managed by John Hancock Investment Management (US) LLC, a subsidiary of Manulife Financial Corporation, the fund primarily allocates assets to dividend-paying common stocks and preferred stocks of U.S.
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