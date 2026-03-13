Short Interest in Militia Long/Short Equity ETF (NASDAQ:ORR) Decreases By 48.2%

Militia Long/Short Equity ETF (NASDAQ:ORR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 416,850 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the February 12th total of 805,040 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,370 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,370 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Militia Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance
Militia Long/Short Equity ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,660. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. Militia Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $313.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.14.
About Militia Long/Short Equity ETF
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