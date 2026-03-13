Short Interest in Militia Long/Short Equity ETF (NASDAQ:ORR) Decreases By 48.2%

Militia Long/Short Equity ETF (NASDAQ:ORR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 416,850 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the February 12th total of 805,040 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,370 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,370 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Militia Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Militia Long/Short Equity ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,660. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. Militia Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $313.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.14.

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About Militia Long/Short Equity ETF

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The Militia Long/Short Equity ETF (ORR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long/short alternatives. The fund is an actively managed, high turnover, long/short global equity fund. The long side aims to establish positions in companies in Developed Markets outside of the US with strong expected future cash flows ORR was launched on Jan 15, 2025 and is issued by Militia.

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