Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Invests $804,000 in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,055 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,470,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,172 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,815,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,852,000 after purchasing an additional 115,203 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $267,475,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 304.0% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,446,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,047,000 after buying an additional 1,840,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 236.4% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 25,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $93.22 on Friday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.09. The company has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Toronto Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TD

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

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