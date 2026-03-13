Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Shares Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $113.61 and last traded at $116.2280. 8,465,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 9,983,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.90.
Trending Headlines about Newmont
Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record free-cash-flow print and outlook — Newmont reported a record $7.3 billion of free cash flow in 2025 and management expects continued strong cash generation as high gold prices support margins; this underpins valuations and buyback/dividend capacity. Can Newmont Continue Its Strong Free Cash Flow Momentum?
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing — Consensus analyst coverage remains constructive (consensus “Buy”), which supports demand for the stock amid volatility. Newmont Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy”
- Positive Sentiment: Safe-haven narrative — Multiple industry write-ups highlight Newmont as a core gold-mining play as Iran tensions lift safe-haven demand for gold, which can support NEM over time if bullion stays elevated. 3 Gold Stocks to Watch as the Iran Conflict Drives Safe-Haven Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Long-term bull case highlighted — Analyst pieces argue NEM remains a buy after a large rally, citing strong cash flow, high-return assets and projects that could sustain upside. That narrative can attract dip buyers. Is Newmont Stock a Screaming Buy After a 155% Rally in a Year?
- Neutral Sentiment: Royalty/asset monetization at Saddle North — A Summit Royalties NSR deal on Newmont’s Saddle North reflects evolving project economics and monetization options; could be neutral-to-moderately positive depending on terms and proceeds. Summit Royalties clinches NSR deal on Newmont’s Saddle North
- Negative Sentiment: Sector pressure from geopolitical shock — The metals & mining ETF has fallen since the Iran conflict began as higher oil costs and fears of a growth slowdown weigh on metals demand; that sector pressure is a headwind for miners’ sentiment. This Surprising Sector Has Slid During the Iran War
- Negative Sentiment: Macro data and inflation gauge move — Revised GDP figures and a rise in the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge triggered risk-off movement that Benzinga cites as a proximate reason shares slid on Friday; investors are trimming positions into macro uncertainty. Why Newmont Shares Are Sliding On Friday
- Negative Sentiment: Recent intraday weakness / profit-taking — Coverage of recent sessions notes NEM dipping more than the broader market, consistent with volatile profit-taking after a large run-up; this magnifies pullbacks when macro headlines turn negative. Why Newmont Corporation (NEM) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $114.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $99.90 to $123.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their price objective on Newmont from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.
Newmont Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.06.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Newmont Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.
Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.
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