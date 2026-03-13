Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6 and last traded at GBX 4.50, with a volume of 938762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.
Southern Energy Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.17.
About Southern Energy
Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.
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