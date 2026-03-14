Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 511,111 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 19,326 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $143,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

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Oracle Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of ORCL opened at $155.08 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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