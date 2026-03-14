Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 511,111 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 19,326 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $143,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Oracle
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat and AI/cloud traction — Oracle reported stronger?than?expected revenue and record cloud dollar?adds, and raised longer?term revenue guidance, underpinning the bull case that AI demand will sustain growth. Oracle capitalizes on AI demand with record Cloud dollar adds
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades / high conviction calls — Several firms (including JPMorgan) upgraded or reiterated bullish views after the print, and Guggenheim highlighted a potential future free?cash?flow “waterfall” scenario. These endorsements support further upside if execution continues. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to Overweight
- Neutral Sentiment: TikTok stake and strategic investments — Filings disclosed a ~$2.2B stake in the restructured TikTok US JV (15%); strategic for content/data relationships but capital?intensive and not an immediate earnings driver. Oracle Reveals $2.2 Billion Investment In TikTok’s US Business
- Neutral Sentiment: AI infrastructure narrative remains a key theme — Multiple strategy pieces argue Oracle is well?positioned as an AI infrastructure play, but those gains are contingent on durable monetization and margin expansion. Oracle: The AI Darkhorse?
- Negative Sentiment: Rising litigation risk — Multiple law firms have filed/class notices alleging disclosure issues around data?center capabilities and capex; ongoing suits increase legal uncertainty and could weigh on sentiment. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Class Action Lawsuit Filed by Kessler Topaz
- Negative Sentiment: Restructuring and extra charges — The WSJ reports Oracle set aside an additional $500M for restructuring and exit costs tied to job cuts as it scales AI infrastructure, a near?term drag on cash flow. Oracle Allocates Extra $500 Million to Cover Restructuring Costs
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst positioning and price?target cuts — While some firms raised targets, others (Baird, TD Cowen, Stifel and others) trimmed price targets citing valuation and model updates — adding to short?term volatility. Baird Lowers PT on Oracle (ORCL)
Oracle Trading Down 2.6%
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.
Oracle Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 35.91%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle
In related news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.06.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
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