United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $66,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXQ Capital LP raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 3,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 396.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $8,351,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $536.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $486.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.13. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $548.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.30, for a total transaction of $11,166,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 338,947 shares of company stock valued at $165,516,573 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on UTHR. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $423.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Further Reading

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