The Boeing Company $BA Shares Acquired by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,529,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,574,874,000 after acquiring an additional 756,057 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,301,901,000 after purchasing an additional 707,490 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,188,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $888,910,000 after purchasing an additional 44,338 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,369,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $727,264,000 after purchasing an additional 223,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

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Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $209.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.90 billion, a PE ratio of 104.46 and a beta of 1.14. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.41 billion. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total transaction of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,825.86. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,781.08. This represents a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $150.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

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About Boeing

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Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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