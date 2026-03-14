The Boeing Company $BA Shares Acquired by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,529,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,574,874,000 after acquiring an additional 756,057 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,301,901,000 after purchasing an additional 707,490 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,188,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $888,910,000 after purchasing an additional 44,338 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,369,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $727,264,000 after purchasing an additional 223,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
Boeing Price Performance
Boeing stock opened at $209.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.90 billion, a PE ratio of 104.46 and a beta of 1.14. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.
Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing
In other news, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total transaction of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,825.86. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,781.08. This represents a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Boeing
Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large U.S. Air Force E-7A/Wedgetail contract modification (~$2.34–$2.43B) expands Boeing’s defense backlog through 2032, providing near-term revenue visibility and supporting cash flow forecasts. Boeing wins $2.34B U.S. Air Force contract modification for E-7A aircraft
- Positive Sentiment: Reports note surging demand in military and other segments that could support higher production cadence and longer-term revenue upside (article highlights talk of “quadruple production” in some areas). This narrative boosts investor confidence in Boeing’s recovery trajectory. “Quadruple Production”: Boeing Stock (NYSE:BA) Jumps as Demand Surges
- Neutral Sentiment: Boeing’s commercial deliveries remain strong (February deliveries outpaced Airbus, hitting a multi?year high), showing operational momentum even as quality checks continue. This helps offset near-term concerns. Boeing Deliveries Outpace Rival. Shares Dip On 737 MAX Wiring Issue.
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader contract awards reporting ( ~$2.49B update) highlights ongoing government work across Boeing and peers — supportive for backlog but not a game changer by itself. Boeing Contracts Get $2.49 Bil. Update; KC-135s Collide Over Iraq
- Negative Sentiment: Boeing is repairing up to ~25 undelivered 737 MAX jets after discovering wiring flaws caused by machining damage; deliveries may be delayed while inspections/rework proceed, pressuring near-term delivery counts and cash flow. Boeing repairing 25 737 MAX jets with wiring flaws, Bloomberg News reports
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. Air Force leadership has told lawmakers Boeing must fix ongoing KC?46 tanker issues before additional orders, which could limit near-term follow?on tanker revenue and weigh on program reputation. USAF general says Boeing has to fix tanker problems before US orders more
- Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment remains cautious: recent wiring disclosures triggered share weakness over the past week as quality concerns persist despite strong delivery guidance and upbeat analyst coverage. Investors Are Betting on Boeing’s Turnaround Even as Quality Questions Linger
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $150.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.
About Boeing
Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.
Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.
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