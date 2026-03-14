Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF $AVRE

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,261 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned 3.19% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $21,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burk Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,752,000. BLVD Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $576,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after buying an additional 23,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 384,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,124,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter.

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Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVRE opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.96 million, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.93. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $47.81.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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