Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to “Outperform” Rating

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMIGY. UBS Group upgraded Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Admiral Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Admiral Group

Admiral Group Trading Up 0.9%

Admiral Group Company Profile

Shares of AMIGY stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $35.93 and a 1 year high of $52.08.

(Get Free Report)

Admiral Group plc is a UK-based specialist insurer founded in 1993 and headquartered in Cardiff, Wales. Since its inception, the company has focused on developing straightforward insurance products sold directly to customers, pioneering the use of online sales and multi-car policies. Admiral’s low-overhead model and emphasis on technology have helped it establish a significant presence in the personal lines insurance market.

The core offering of Admiral Group centers on motor insurance, with additional products including home insurance, travel cover and breakdown assistance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.