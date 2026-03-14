Insider Selling: Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells $202,641.60 in Stock

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,590 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $202,641.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,722,322.56. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Velchamy Sankarlingam also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 12th, Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,568 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $655,010.40.
Zoom Communications Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of ZM opened at $74.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.50. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $97.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Communications
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Zoom Communications by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 422,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,460,000 after acquiring an additional 128,174 shares during the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.32.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Zoom Communications
Key Stories Impacting Zoom Communications
Here are the key news stories impacting Zoom Communications this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zoom continues to push AI deeper into enterprise workflows — new virtual agent and workflow automation features (including PCI Pal payments support and broader third?party interoperability) make Zoom more central to customer service and back?office use cases, which supports revenue expansion potential. Zoom AI Push Aims To Make Platform Core To Enterprise Workflows
- Positive Sentiment: Security and fraud protection for Zoom Contact Center improved via Pindrop integration (real?time deepfake detection and voice authentication). This reduces enterprise implementation risk and can ease sales into regulated verticals. Pindrop Zoom Integration Embeds Real-Time Deepfake Detection and Identity Verification in Zoom Contact Center
- Positive Sentiment: Industry momentum: Enterprise Connect’s successful Las Vegas debut highlights demand and partner visibility for enterprise communications players like Zoom — positive for pipeline and partner relationships. Enterprise Connect Debuts in Las Vegas with Record Energy, Sets Return for 2027
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst backing: Needham reaffirmed a Buy and set a $100 target (?35% upside from current levels), supporting upside narrative, but the broader consensus remains split (many Holds). Analyst views are a mixed but important sentiment driver. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Third?party competition and ecosystem: Otter.ai (speech/notes AI) named a new CRO to accelerate enterprise adoption — a reminder that specialized transcription/AI tools are competing for the same corporate workflows Zoom targets. This raises competitive intensity but doesn’t directly undercut Zoom’s integrated platform advantages. Otter.ai Appoints Kenny Scannell as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Growth and Enterprise Adoption of AI
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Senior executive Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,590 shares (filed 3/10), which can be read negatively by some investors even though the sale is small relative to his holdings. Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Velchamy Sankarlingam Sells 2,590 Shares
- Positive Sentiment: Value argument after earnings pullback: Commentary from The Motley Fool highlights that Zoom’s network effects and enterprise positioning lessen near?term AI disruption risk and that the stock’s post?earnings decline presents a value opportunity to some long?term investors. This Software Stock Looks Like an Incredible Value After Its Post-Earnings Sell-Off
About Zoom Communications
Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.
Founded in 2011 by Eric S.
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