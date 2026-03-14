Insider Buying: AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Major Shareholder Acquires $189,200.00 in Stock

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jorey Chernett bought 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,486,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,945,353.65. This trade represents a 1.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jorey Chernett also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 6th, Jorey Chernett bought 45,600 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $91,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Jorey Chernett purchased 30,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jorey Chernett purchased 80,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $136,800.00.

AirSculpt Technologies Trading Down 15.1%

NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AirSculpt Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 179,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 130,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AirSculpt Technologies

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AirSculpt Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRS) is a medical technology company specializing in minimally invasive body contouring. The company’s flagship AirSculpt® platform combines pneumatic power with precision microcannulas to deliver fat removal, transfer and sculpting procedures. AirSculpt Technologies partners with both company-owned and franchised cosmetic surgery practices to offer a streamlined, office-based alternative to traditional liposuction.

Through its proprietary system, AirSculpt Technologies provides both consumers and medical professionals with an integrated solution that emphasizes reduced downtime, smaller incision sites, and more predictable outcomes.

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