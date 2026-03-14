Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $9.96 Million in Ramaco Resources, Inc. $METC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Ramaco Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,028,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after buying an additional 137,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,507,000 after buying an additional 667,199 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $819,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Ramaco Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Ramaco Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/coverage note highlights progress on Ramaco’s Brook Mine rare?earth program — the company is advancing from theoretical work to a pilot phase and shifting toward producing mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC). That could lift long?term value capture if commercialization succeeds and partners/material demand materialize, but the effort adds technical and execution risk. Ramaco Resources: Patience Needed For This Coal Producer With Rare Earth Option

Analyst/coverage note highlights progress on Ramaco’s Brook Mine rare?earth program — the company is advancing from theoretical work to a pilot phase and shifting toward producing mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC). That could lift long?term value capture if commercialization succeeds and partners/material demand materialize, but the effort adds technical and execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting plaintiffs in securities?fraud class actions against Ramaco (class period alleged July 31, 2025–Oct 23, 2025) and are racing to appoint lead plaintiffs before a March 31, 2026 deadline. The proliferation of filings and reminders (Glancy Prongay, Bronstein Gewirtz, Berger Montague, Rosen, Pomerantz, Schall, Faruqi & others) increases the probability of consolidated litigation, potential discovery, legal costs, management distraction and eventual settlement or judgment — all near?term negative catalysts for the stock. Representative notices: Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter notice Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman notice Berger Montague notice

Analysts Set New Price Targets

METC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 3.5%

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.59%.The business had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc (NASDAQ:METC) is a U.S.-based producer of premium metallurgical coal and industrial minerals, focused on supplying the steel and allied industries. The company’s operations are centered in the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where it develops, mines and processes high-carbon coal products designed to meet the quality requirements of blast?furnace and electric?arc furnace steelmakers.

The firm’s flagship asset is the Elk Creek underground mine in Wyoming County, West Virginia, which began commercial production in 2019 and delivers a range of high?grade metallurgical and anthracite coals.

See Also

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