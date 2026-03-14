BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Price

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s previous close.

DSGX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.64.

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The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $72.46 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $62.56 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $86.18.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.47%.The business had revenue of $192.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 55,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Key The Descartes Systems Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Descartes Systems Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates — Descartes reported record revenues, beat both revenue and EPS expectations, and showed margin improvement, supporting near-term earnings momentum and subscription growth prospects. Q4 Results

Q4 results beat estimates — Descartes reported record revenues, beat both revenue and EPS expectations, and showed margin improvement, supporting near-term earnings momentum and subscription growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded DSGX to a Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signaling growing optimism around the company’s earnings trajectory and potentially attracting momentum buyers. Zacks Upgrade

Zacks upgraded DSGX to a Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signaling growing optimism around the company’s earnings trajectory and potentially attracting momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: Analyst consensus implies meaningful upside — Zacks highlights a mean price-target-led implied upside of ~52%, reflecting analyst confidence in multi-quarter earnings upgrades that can support a re-rating. Analyst Consensus

Analyst consensus implies meaningful upside — Zacks highlights a mean price-target-led implied upside of ~52%, reflecting analyst confidence in multi-quarter earnings upgrades that can support a re-rating. Positive Sentiment: Barclays reiterated a Buy/Overweight stance on Descartes (despite trimming its target), keeping institutional support intact. Barclays Note

Barclays reiterated a Buy/Overweight stance on Descartes (despite trimming its target), keeping institutional support intact. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage roundup/industry context pieces mention Descartes alongside other SaaS/logistics names; useful for sentiment but not a direct catalyst. Analyst Insights

Coverage roundup/industry context pieces mention Descartes alongside other SaaS/logistics names; useful for sentiment but not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Several brokerages trimmed price targets this week — Morgan Stanley cut its PT to $100 (still Overweight), Canaccord lowered to $92 (Buy), BMO to $82 (Market Perform), and Barclays trimmed slightly to $89 — these cuts temper upside expectations even though ratings remain constructive. Morgan Stanley PT Cut Canaccord PT BMO/Barclays Notes

About The Descartes Systems Group

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The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX) is a global provider of cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform connects and optimizes the flow of goods, information and payments across the global supply chain, helping businesses coordinate transportation, customs clearance, routing, scheduling and fleet management. Descartes’ modular applications serve shippers, carriers, third-party logistics providers and regulatory authorities by enabling real-time visibility, compliance and execution across complex trade networks.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Descartes was founded in 1981 and has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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