The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Price

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LAZ. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

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Lazard Price Performance

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Lazard has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $58.75.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.32 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 7.49%.The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,744,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter worth $2,920,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth $1,210,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,914,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the third quarter worth about $3,404,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

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About Lazard

(Get Free Report)

Lazard Ltd. (NYSE: LAZ) is a leading global financial advisory and asset management firm, offering a comprehensive suite of services to corporations, governments and individuals. Founded in 1848, Lazard has built a reputation for providing independent advice and innovative solutions in complex financial transactions. The firm is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LAZ and maintains its headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda.

In its Financial Advisory segment, Lazard assists clients with mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure optimization and strategic planning.

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