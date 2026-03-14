Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of CareTrust REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

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CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CTRE opened at $40.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $41.72.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

CareTrust REIT ( NYSE:CTRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.86 million during the quarter. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 67.28%.CareTrust REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.95 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of net-leased healthcare properties. The company primarily focuses on seniors housing and post-acute care facilities, entering into long-term, triple-net lease agreements with leading operators in the skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care, inpatient rehabilitation and specialty hospital sectors. Through its portfolio, CareTrust REIT aims to provide investors with stable and predictable rental income while supporting the ongoing demand for quality healthcare real estate across the United States.

Since its initial public offering in September 2013, CareTrust REIT has pursued a disciplined acquisition strategy, targeting properties in primary and select secondary markets.

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