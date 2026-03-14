Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Insider Sells $156,706.77 in Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) insider Andrea Difabio sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $156,706.77. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,893 shares in the company, valued at $294,118.23. This represents a 34.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrea Difabio also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, Andrea Difabio sold 1,342 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $74,118.66.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.6%

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $55.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.91. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $63.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XENE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on XENE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,125,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 203,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Xenon Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Xenon Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Phase?3 progress — Xenon completed the X?TOLE2 Phase 3 study, placing XEN1101 (azetukalner) in focus for epilepsy investors and supporting a planned NDA timeline; this derisks the lead program and underpins longer?term commercial value. Read More.

Phase?3 progress — Xenon completed the X?TOLE2 Phase 3 study, placing XEN1101 (azetukalner) in focus for epilepsy investors and supporting a planned NDA timeline; this derisks the lead program and underpins longer?term commercial value. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Big institutional interest — Reports note major funds increasing exposure (including a ~$200M position cited by The Motley Fool), which can add buying pressure into the stock on further positive catalysts. Read More.

Big institutional interest — Reports note major funds increasing exposure (including a ~$200M position cited by The Motley Fool), which can add buying pressure into the stock on further positive catalysts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Balance?sheet boost — Xenon closed an upsized public offering that raised approximately $747.5M of gross proceeds, extending runway for Phase 3/commercial preparations and reducing near?term financing risk. Read More.

Balance?sheet boost — Xenon closed an upsized public offering that raised approximately $747.5M of gross proceeds, extending runway for Phase 3/commercial preparations and reducing near?term financing risk. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Several brokers raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Overweight ratings (Deutsche Bank, HC Wainwright, Wells Fargo and others), which can support short?term demand. Read More.

Analyst upgrades — Several brokers raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Overweight ratings (Deutsche Bank, HC Wainwright, Wells Fargo and others), which can support short?term demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Model adjustments — HC Wainwright revised multi?year EPS forecasts (improving FY2028–FY2030 assumptions but nudging FY2027), reflecting evolving commercialization timing; useful for context but subject to change. Read More.

Model adjustments — HC Wainwright revised multi?year EPS forecasts (improving FY2028–FY2030 assumptions but nudging FY2027), reflecting evolving commercialization timing; useful for context but subject to change. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Volume and momentum — The stock has seen elevated trading volume following the analyst activity and trial news, which can amplify intraday moves in either direction. Read More.

Volume and momentum — The stock has seen elevated trading volume following the analyst activity and trial news, which can amplify intraday moves in either direction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO Ian Mortimer and several other insiders disclosed large open?market sales (hundreds of thousands of shares by the CEO), reducing insider ownership and raising optics concerns for some investors. Read More.

Insider selling — CEO Ian Mortimer and several other insiders disclosed large open?market sales (hundreds of thousands of shares by the CEO), reducing insider ownership and raising optics concerns for some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Dilution risk — The sizable share issuance (and initial underwriter option) that funded the ~$747.5M raise increases outstanding shares and can pressure near?term per?share metrics despite improving cash runway. Read More.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small?molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company’s research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion?channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon’s scientific platform draws upon advances in ion?channel biology and structure?based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

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