Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Integrated BioPharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.2720 and last traded at $0.2980. Approximately 789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3002.

Integrated BioPharma Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31.

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Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.40%.The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter.

About Integrated BioPharma

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers. The Other Nutraceutical Businesses segment distributes healthful nutritional products for sale through mass market, grocery, drug, and vitamin retailers under the Peaceful Sleep and Wheatgrass brands, as well as other branded proprietary nutraceutical products.

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