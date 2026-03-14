Comparing Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) and Riskgeorge In (OTCMKTS:RSKIA)

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) and Riskgeorge In (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Nortech Systems has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riskgeorge In has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Nortech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Riskgeorge In shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Nortech Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.8% of Riskgeorge In shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nortech Systems -2.25% -7.93% -3.56% Riskgeorge In 35.71% 14.41% 12.77%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Nortech Systems and Riskgeorge In’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nortech Systems and Riskgeorge In, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nortech Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00 Riskgeorge In 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nortech Systems and Riskgeorge In”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nortech Systems $128.13 million 0.20 -$1.29 million ($0.95) -9.68 Riskgeorge In $22.54 million 3.83 $7.13 million $1.70 10.38

Riskgeorge In has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nortech Systems. Nortech Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Riskgeorge In, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Riskgeorge In beats Nortech Systems on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nortech Systems

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Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. The company also provides manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher-level electromechanical assemblies. In addition, it offers engineering and repair services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. Nortech Systems Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

About Riskgeorge In

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George Risk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. It operates in three segments: security line products, cable and wiring tools (Labor Saving Devices – LSDI) products, and all other products. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers. Its products are used for residential, commercial, industrial, and government installations. The company serves security alarm distributors, alarm installers, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors of off-the-shelf keyboards. George Risk Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is based in Kimball, Nebraska.

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