Head to Head Analysis: Hypha Labs (OTCMKTS:DIGP) versus SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC)

SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC – Get Free Report) and Hypha Labs (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SunocoCorp and Hypha Labs”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunocoCorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hypha Labs $2.70 million 1.11 $250,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Hypha Labs has higher revenue and earnings than SunocoCorp.

This table compares SunocoCorp and Hypha Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunocoCorp N/A N/A N/A Hypha Labs N/A N/A -35.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SunocoCorp and Hypha Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunocoCorp 1 0 2 1 2.75 Hypha Labs 0 0 0 0 0.00

SunocoCorp currently has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.26%. Given SunocoCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SunocoCorp is more favorable than Hypha Labs.

Summary

SunocoCorp beats Hypha Labs on 5 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunocoCorp

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Sunoco LP is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership. Sunoco LP is based in DALLAS.

About Hypha Labs

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Hypha Labs, Inc., cultivates, produces, and sells psychedelic and functional mushroom in the United States. It has developed technology that quickly cultivates the mycelium root structures of psilocybin mushrooms and other functional mushroom's mycelium into a natural product. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

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