Insider Selling: Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) CFO Sells $242,919.18 in Stock

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) CFO A Ernest Toth, Jr. sold 58,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $242,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 376,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,387.04. The trade was a 13.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AQST opened at $4.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $490.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.61. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

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Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Aquestive Therapeutics News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright issued a more favorable near?term earnings outlook and raised some FY estimates, offering modest analytical support if operational/regulatory progress continues. HC Wainwright Estimates

HC Wainwright issued a more favorable near?term earnings outlook and raised some FY estimates, offering modest analytical support if operational/regulatory progress continues. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces (market commentary) explain recent volatility and provide context for regulatory risk tied to Anaphylm; these explain price moves but do not change fundamentals immediately. AAII: Why AQST Is Down

Coverage pieces (market commentary) explain recent volatility and provide context for regulatory risk tied to Anaphylm; these explain price moves but do not change fundamentals immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest figures circulating this week show anomalous zero/NaN values (likely reporting error) and should not be used to support a short?squeeze thesis until official confirmations are posted. (No authoritative link provided.)

Short?interest figures circulating this week show anomalous zero/NaN values (likely reporting error) and should not be used to support a short?squeeze thesis until official confirmations are posted. (No authoritative link provided.) Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or advertised class actions for purchasers between June 16, 2025 and Jan 8, 2026; several solicitations for lead?plaintiff roles raise the prospect of material litigation costs, management distraction, and downside risk to the stock. Rosen Law Firm Notice

Multiple law firms have filed or advertised class actions for purchasers between June 16, 2025 and Jan 8, 2026; several solicitations for lead?plaintiff roles raise the prospect of material litigation costs, management distraction, and downside risk to the stock. Negative Sentiment: Additional class?action notices from other firms (Pomerantz, Faruqi, Bernstein, Portnoy) amplify the legal narrative and extend the timeline of investor uncertainty. Pomerantz Alert

Additional class?action notices from other firms (Pomerantz, Faruqi, Bernstein, Portnoy) amplify the legal narrative and extend the timeline of investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: a disclosed sale (15,741 shares by Sherry Korczynski and other senior officer transactions) at roughly $4.17 reduces insider holdings and is often interpreted negatively by the market. InsiderTrades: Insider Sale

Insider selling: a disclosed sale (15,741 shares by Sherry Korczynski and other senior officer transactions) at roughly $4.17 reduces insider holdings and is often interpreted negatively by the market. Negative Sentiment: A PR Newswire item highlights an allegation tied to an analyst’s large price?target cut (Cantor), linking that cut to a sharp one?day selloff; this adds to reputational/regulatory narrative around prior communications and approval risk for Anaphylm. PR Newswire: Analyst Lawsuit

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Aquestive Therapeutics this week:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aquestive Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,651,000 after buying an additional 1,333,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,462,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after acquiring an additional 860,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 280,144 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,032,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,676,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 340,767 shares during the period. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel drug delivery systems. Leveraging its proprietary PharmFilm® technology, Aquestive designs thin-film formulations that facilitate sublingual, buccal and oral delivery of small molecules, offering rapid onset of action and improved patient compliance compared with traditional dosage forms.

The company’s lead product, Libervant® (diazepam) Buccal Film, is approved by the U.S.

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