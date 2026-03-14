Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James Financial currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KRRO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Korro Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. William Blair upgraded Korro Bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital raised Korro Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Korro Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get Korro Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Korro Bio

Korro Bio Stock Performance

Shares of KRRO opened at $12.80 on Friday. Korro Bio has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $55.89. The company has a market cap of $120.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($5.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by ($3.39). Korro Bio had a negative return on equity of 99.63% and a negative net margin of 1,834.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Analysts predict that Korro Bio will post -9.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 207,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,881.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,297,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,419,591.23. This represents a 18.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward T. Mathers purchased 207,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,297,893 shares in the company, valued at $14,419,591.23. This represents a 18.99% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 1,656,800 shares of company stock worth $18,407,048 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korro Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Korro Bio by 10.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Korro Bio by 357.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 83,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 65,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Korro Bio by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 23,615 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Korro Bio by 391.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $2,821,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Korro Bio

Here are the key news stories impacting Korro Bio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James upgraded KRRO from “market perform” to “outperform” and set a $23 price target, providing a prominent analyst endorsement that can attract momentum and institutional buyers. Read More.

Raymond James upgraded KRRO from “market perform” to “outperform” and set a $23 price target, providing a prominent analyst endorsement that can attract momentum and institutional buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple major shareholders and investors (including Enterprise Associates/NEA?17, Forest Baskett, Scott Sandell and others) disclosed large purchases (~207,100 shares at ~$11.11 each), signaling strong insider/large?holder conviction and providing buying support. Read More.

Multiple major shareholders and investors (including Enterprise Associates/NEA?17, Forest Baskett, Scott Sandell and others) disclosed large purchases (~207,100 shares at ~$11.11 each), signaling strong insider/large?holder conviction and providing buying support. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Corporate update: Korro nominated KRRO?121 for hyperammonemia, is advancing a GalNAc oligo candidate for AAT deficiency (on track to nominate in Q2 2026), and closed an oversubscribed $85M private placement, which management says extends cash runway into H2 2028 — materially reducing near?term financing risk. Read More.

Corporate update: Korro nominated KRRO?121 for hyperammonemia, is advancing a GalNAc oligo candidate for AAT deficiency (on track to nominate in Q2 2026), and closed an oversubscribed $85M private placement, which management says extends cash runway into H2 2028 — materially reducing near?term financing risk. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue for Q4 modestly exceeded expectations ($1.29M vs. ~ $0.42M est.), but the amount is very small relative to R&D and operating burn, so near?term profit improvement is limited. Read More.

Revenue for Q4 modestly exceeded expectations ($1.29M vs. ~ $0.42M est.), but the amount is very small relative to R&D and operating burn, so near?term profit improvement is limited. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly and annual results show heavy write?downs and operating losses: Q4 EPS was a ($5.32) miss vs. consensus (~($1.93)), and full?year net loss widened (reported ~$117.3M) driven by non?cash impairment charges — highlighting high execution risk and potential for volatility if clinical progress stalls. Read More. Read More.

Korro Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing advanced protein engineering and synthetic biology to develop novel enzyme therapies and live microbial therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform integrates directed evolution, high-throughput screening and computational design to optimize biological catalysts for a wide range of applications. By combining machine learning with experimental biology, Korro Bio seeks to accelerate the discovery and development of next-generation treatments for rare genetic disorders and complex metabolic diseases.

The company’s pipeline features both engineered enzyme therapeutics and live biotherapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.