SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Holdings Raised by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,169,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,887 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 13.8% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned 0.59% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $176,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,508,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,762,000 after purchasing an additional 236,642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,574,000 after purchasing an additional 264,960 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,272,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,380,000 after buying an additional 662,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,478,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,083,000 after buying an additional 337,506 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,821,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,674,000 after buying an additional 80,477 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

SPYV stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

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