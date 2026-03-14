Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $15.16 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. owned about 0.11% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $15,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 324.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

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Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $89.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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