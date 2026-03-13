Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 14,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 74,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Hannan Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$94.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.80.

Hannan Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru. The company was formerly known as Mitchell Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Hannan Metals Ltd. in January 2017. Hannan Metals Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

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