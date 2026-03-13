Short Interest in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Rises By 60.1%

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 27,898 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the February 12th total of 17,424 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,443 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,443 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QGRO traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.43. The stock had a trading volume of 92,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,806. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $80.25 and a one year high of $117.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.10.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.