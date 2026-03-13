Short Interest in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Rises By 60.1%

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 27,898 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the February 12th total of 17,424 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,443 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,443 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.
American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA QGRO traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.43. The stock had a trading volume of 92,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,806. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $80.25 and a one year high of $117.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.10.
American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile
The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
Receive News & Ratings for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.