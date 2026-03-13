Short Interest in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Rises By 58.6%

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 957,917 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the February 12th total of 603,822 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,664 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,664 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $104.25. The company had a trading volume of 137,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.04. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $109.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.05.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960. Each REIT in the REIT Index is weighted by its float-adjusted market capitalization. That is, each security is weighted to reflect the attainable market performance of the security, which reflects that portion of securities shares that are accessible to investors.

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