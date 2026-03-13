STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.49 and last traded at C$5.49. Approximately 6,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 35,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

STEP Energy Services Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$400.15 million, a P/E ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 1.60.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STEP Energy Services is an energy services company that provides coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and hydraulic fracturing solutions. Our combination of modern equipment along with our commitment to safety and quality execution has differentiated STEP in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals and higher pressures. STEP has a high-performance, safety-focused culture and our experienced office and field professionals are committed to providing innovative, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective solutions to our clients.

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