RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Shares Up 2.6% – Here’s Why

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 19,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 32,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

RESAAS Services Trading Up 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of C$31.21 million, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of -1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -85.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.40.

About RESAAS Services

(Get Free Report)

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations and multiple listing services (MLSs); and BrokerOS, an online communication hub that ensures agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages sent to them by users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.