Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA) Shares Up 3.8% – Should You Buy?

Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27 and last traded at GBX 27. Approximately 135,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 51,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.
Ceiba Investments Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ceiba Investments
In other news, insider Robin Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 40 per share, with a total value of £10,000. Corporate insiders own 47.69% of the company’s stock.
Ceiba Investments Company Profile
Investing in real estate and other real assets in Cuba
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