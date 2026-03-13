Insider Selling: Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells 38,587 Shares of Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) Director Estia Eichten sold 38,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $6,493,034.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 190,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,310.26. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vicor Stock Up 2.8%

VICR stock traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.57. 633,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.12 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.87. Vicor Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $209.53.

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Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.63. Vicor had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vicor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 13.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vicor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vicor

About Vicor

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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