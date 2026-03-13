Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million.

Clene Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. 92,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,061. Clene has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.62.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Clene

In other news, Director David J. Matlin bought 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,664.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 477,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,856. This trade represents a 7.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 32,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $179,877.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 708,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,228.50. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 293,754 shares of company stock worth $1,587,329 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clene by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Scoggin Management LP grew its stake in shares of Clene by 42.8% in the second quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 142,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 42,750 shares in the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLNN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research report on Friday. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Clene

About Clene

(Get Free Report)

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN), also known as Clene Nanomedicine, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary nanoparticle therapies aimed at treating neurodegenerative and demyelinating disorders. The company’s flagship product, CNM-Au8, is a suspension of catalytic gold nanocrystals designed to enhance cellular energy metabolism, promote remyelination, and reduce oxidative stress. Clene’s platform leverages the unique physicochemical properties of its nanoparticles to support neuronal health, with a focus on diseases that currently lack effective disease-modifying treatments.

Clene’s lead candidate, CNM-Au8, is undergoing multiple clinical trials targeting conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis (MS).

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