CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) CEO Sells $4,070,500.00 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Intrator sold 50,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $4,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of CRWV traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,660,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,462,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.20. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

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CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on CoreWeave from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.35.

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CoreWeave Company Profile

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CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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