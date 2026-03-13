Insider Selling: Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells 163,452 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) EVP David Sponsel sold 163,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $2,046,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 504,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,748.64. The trade was a 24.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Sponsel also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, February 5th, David Sponsel sold 60,425 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $833,260.75.

Alphatec Trading Down 1.8%

ATEC stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $12.28. 3,172,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,428. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Alphatec by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 8.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATEC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATEC

Alphatec Company Profile

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Alphatec Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products for the surgical correction of degenerative spinal conditions. The company’s portfolio centers on interbody implants, biologics, fixation devices and surgical planning tools intended to improve patient outcomes in spinal fusion procedures. Alphatec’s flagship offerings include customizable interbody cages, bone graft materials and specialized instrumentation designed for minimally invasive and open spinal surgeries.

Founded as Alphatec Spine in 1985 and rebranded as Alphatec Holdings in 2018, the company has grown from a single-product organization into a multi-platform innovator in the spine market.

Further Reading

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