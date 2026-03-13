FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) CEO Lachlan Murdoch Sells 637,752 Shares

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) CEO Lachlan Murdoch sold 637,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $37,117,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,846.40. This represents a 99.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,508,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,128. Fox Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $68.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

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FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

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FOX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FOX this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FOX by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in FOX by 964.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in FOX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of FOX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

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Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) is a U.S.-based media company that operates television broadcast, news and sports businesses. The company traces its contemporary structure to the 2019 reorganization that followed the sale of certain entertainment assets to The Walt Disney Company; Fox Corporation retained a portfolio centered on the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Television Stations, Fox News Media and Fox Sports. Over time the company has expanded its digital footprint through acquisitions and direct-to-consumer services, building a mix of linear and streaming distribution.

FOX’s core activities include the creation, aggregation and distribution of television programming and live sports, the operation of national cable news and business networks, and the ownership and operation of local broadcast stations.

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