Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FLOW)

Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FLOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,154 call options on the company. This is an increase of 7,593% compared to the average daily volume of 67 call options.

Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA FLOW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.99. 566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165. Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49.

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The Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (FLOW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-capitalization US companies that are perceived to have high profitability metrics based on free cash flow yield. FLOW was launched on Jul 10, 2023 and is issued by Global X.

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