Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FLOW)

Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FLOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,154 call options on the company. This is an increase of 7,593% compared to the average daily volume of 67 call options.
Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA FLOW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.99. 566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165. Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49.
Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF Company Profile
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