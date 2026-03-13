VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.91 EPS

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($2.91), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. VEON had a return on equity of 58.72% and a net margin of 15.26%.

Here are the key takeaways from VEON’s conference call:

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VEON delivered strong 2025 results with $4.4bn revenue (+9.9% YoY) and $2.01bn EBITDA (+18.8%) with margins expanding to 45.7% , signalling significant operational leverage.

(+9.9% YoY) and (+18.8%) with margins expanding to , signalling significant operational leverage. Digital services accelerated sharply— $759m of digital revenue (+62%+) representing 17% of group revenue, with $207m digital EBITDA at a 27.3% margin and >200m three?month active digital users.

(+62%+) representing 17% of group revenue, with at a 27.3% margin and >200m three?month active digital users. Management executed an asset?light strategy and strengthened the balance sheet via tower sales and deconsolidations, ending 2025 with $1.73bn cash and net debt (ex?leases) of $1.75bn (leverage 1.09x).

and net debt (ex?leases) of (leverage 1.09x). Capital allocation priorities emphasize annual share repurchases of at least $100m (shares to be cancelled) and disciplined M&A, while management says it will address 2027 bond maturities ahead of November — supportive but subject to refinancing/timing uncertainty.

(shares to be cancelled) and disciplined M&A, while management says it will ahead of November — supportive but subject to refinancing/timing uncertainty. 2026 outlook shows potential margin pressure—guidance of revenue growth 9–12% vs EBITDA 7–10% and management flags inflationary headwinds (oil/pricing) plus geopolitical uncertainty (Ukraine) that could weigh on near?term profitability.

VEON Price Performance

Shares of VEON stock traded up $6.20 on Friday, reaching $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,523. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.59. VEON has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Institutional Trading of VEON

VEON announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the Wireless communications provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEON. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VEON by 36.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VEON by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VEON in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VEON in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised VEON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

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Key Stories Impacting VEON

Here are the key news stories impacting VEON this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record digital growth drove the quarter: VEON said 4Q25 digital revenues rose 84% and now represent 20.1% of total revenue, helping deliver 17% revenue growth and 29% EBITDA growth in the quarter — evidence that higher-margin digital services are materially improving operating performance. VEON Delivers Record Digital Growth

Record digital growth drove the quarter: VEON said 4Q25 digital revenues rose 84% and now represent 20.1% of total revenue, helping deliver 17% revenue growth and 29% EBITDA growth in the quarter — evidence that higher-margin digital services are materially improving operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Operational beat at Kyivstar: Kyivstar (VEON’s Ukraine unit) beat expectations in Q4, with management attributing strength to digital adoption — a reassuring sign that the company’s largest operating unit is contributing to the digital momentum. VEON’s Kyivstar beats estimates

Operational beat at Kyivstar: Kyivstar (VEON’s Ukraine unit) beat expectations in Q4, with management attributing strength to digital adoption — a reassuring sign that the company’s largest operating unit is contributing to the digital momentum. Positive Sentiment: Core profit and expansion initiatives: VEON reported core profit up ~19% for the full year, and said it is preparing to expand its Starlink partnership into Bangladesh — a potential growth avenue for connectivity/retail offerings and a signal of strategic investment in new revenue streams. Veon’s core profit rises on digital services

Core profit and expansion initiatives: VEON reported core profit up ~19% for the full year, and said it is preparing to expand its Starlink partnership into Bangladesh — a potential growth avenue for connectivity/retail offerings and a signal of strategic investment in new revenue streams. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/market context: broader U.S. equity weakness (Nasdaq down) and oil price moves were part of the market backdrop during the session — meaning some stock moves may reflect sector flows rather than company-specific fundamentals. Crude Oil Gains Over 1%; VEON Shares Spike Higher

Macro/market context: broader U.S. equity weakness (Nasdaq down) and oil price moves were part of the market backdrop during the session — meaning some stock moves may reflect sector flows rather than company-specific fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview / investor materials: outlets ran earnings previews and published the company’s press release, slide deck and call transcript — useful for parsing one-offs behind the headline numbers. Investors should review the slide deck and call for detail on FX, tax, and non?cash items. Earnings To Watch: VEON Ltd (VEON)

Earnings preview / investor materials: outlets ran earnings previews and published the company’s press release, slide deck and call transcript — useful for parsing one-offs behind the headline numbers. Investors should review the slide deck and call for detail on FX, tax, and non?cash items. Negative Sentiment: Large EPS miss: VEON reported an EPS of ($1.12) vs. consensus ~$1.79 — a big negative headline that likely reflects one-off accounting, tax or currency effects even as underlying revenues and EBITDA grew; this disconnect is a near-term risk and could prompt investor questions until adjusted / normalized earnings are clarified. VEON earnings report and call

VEON Company Profile

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VEON Ltd (NASDAQ: VEON) is a global telecommunications and digital services provider headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Originally founded as VimpelCom in Russia in 1992, the company rebranded to VEON in 2017 to reflect its transformation into a technology-driven operator. VEON operates as a holding company with direct investments in mobile and internet service providers across multiple emerging markets, delivering voice, data and digital services to individual and enterprise customers.

Through its operating subsidiaries, VEON offers a broad portfolio that includes 2G/3G/4G mobile access, fixed broadband, digital lifestyle applications and mobile financial services.

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