Analyzing Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) and UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) and Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. UMH Properties pays out 1,285.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMH Properties has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. UMH Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

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Volatility & Risk

UMH Properties has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

75.4% of UMH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of UMH Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares UMH Properties and Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties 10.12% 4.43% 1.63% Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust 30.45% 3.91% 2.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UMH Properties and Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties $261.75 million 4.78 $26.50 million $0.07 210.01 Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust $457.06 million 4.99 $140.89 million $2.58 18.20

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than UMH Properties. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UMH Properties and Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties 0 3 3 0 2.50 Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00

UMH Properties currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.44%. Given UMH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

UMH Properties beats Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMH Properties

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives. Our three-tiered and distinct brands: Boardwalk Living, Boardwalk Communities, and Boardwalk Lifestyle, cater to a large diverse demographic and has evolved to capture the life cycle of all Resident Members. Boardwalk’s disciplined approach to capital allocation, acquisition, development, purposeful re-positioning, and management of apartment communities allows the Trust to provide its brand of community across Canada creating exceptional Resident Member experiences. Differentiated by its peak performance culture, Boardwalk is committed to delivering exceptional service, product quality and experience to our Resident Members who reward us with high retention and market leading operating results, which in turn, lead to higher free cash flow and investment returns, stable monthly distributions, and value creation for all our stakeholders. Boardwalk REIT’s Trust Units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol BEI.UN.

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