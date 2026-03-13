Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Decreases By 32.1%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,695 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the February 12th total of 2,498 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 171,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,000.

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Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.1%

OXSQG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 892. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ: OXSQG) are senior unsecured debt securities issued by Oxford Square Capital Corp. These notes carry a fixed interest rate of 5.50% per annum, payable semiannually, and are scheduled to mature on March 1, 2028. Listed on the Nasdaq Global Market, the notes offer investors a defined income stream supported by the credit profile of the issuer.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company that operates as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

Further Reading

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